Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The crash happened on the A96, near to Forres Enterprise Park

A man has died after a crash involving a van and four cars in Moray.

Robert Bowmer, 61, from Alves, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being taken from the scene of the accident on the A96 by air ambulance.

Three other men involved in the crash were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital Elgin for treatment.

Mr Bowmer was driving a red Ford C-Max when the crash took place on the Forres to Elgin road, near the enterprise park, at about 17:00 on Thursday.

Police said the three other men had been discharged after receiving treatment at Dr Gray's Hospital.

Sgt Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen the red Ford C-Max, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police."