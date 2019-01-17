Multiple injuries in five-vehicle crash in Forres
17 January 2019
A least one person is thought to be seriously hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Forres.
The crash happened just before 17:00 on Thursday and involved a van and up to four cars on the A96 at Alves Forest.
One casualty was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and several others were taken to Dr Gray's in Elgin.
The road between Forres Enterprise Park and the B9011 remains closed in both directions.
Traffic Scotland reported delays of up to 45 minutes.