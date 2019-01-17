Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was found in his rural cottage

A man accused of murdering and robbing a pensioner offered a friend £500 to drive him so he could "do" someone in to get money, a court has heard.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard Graeme Gray initially agreed to drive Mr Sidebottom somewhere - but didn't as it sounded "too risky".

Mr Gray told police in a statement the request was made in February 2016.

He said Mr Sidebottom had said someone was due him money, and he was going to get it back.

The seventh day of the trial heard Mr Gray thought it was "weird" when he later heard about Mr McKandie's murder.

'Get money back'

The jury was told Mr Gray told police: "Steven told me about a job he wanted me to do.

"Steven said he was going to do this person in and he was going to get his money back.

"He didn't give me a date of when he was planning to do this.

"He offered me £500 if the job went well. I began to wonder what I was getting myself into."

He said Mr Sidebottom wanted him to drop him off, drive away, then come back and get him.

The court heard that on Tuesday 1 March 2016 he texted Mr Sidebottom and said he was not going to make it.

Mr Gray said when he became aware of Mr McKandie's murder his initial thought was if it had anything to do with Mr Sidebottom.

He said when he asked Mr Sidebottom about it, he said he would not have done anything to Mr McKandie.

Mr Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Friday.