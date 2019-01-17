Image copyright Daniel Diack Image caption The conditions caused queues in areas including Portlethen

Snow and ice have been causing difficult driving conditions across the north east of Scotland.

A woman was taken to hospital after an unoccupied car slid into her in Quarry Road in the Aberdeen suburb of Cults.

Collisions and breakdowns have also closed the A920 at Huntly and the A947 between Turriff and Oldmeldrum.

The road problems have already led to transport issues at several schools, with The Gordon Schools in Huntly closed to pupils.

Image caption A jack-knifed lorry closed the southbound carriageway of the A90 at Brechin

In Brechin, the A90 was closed southbound after a lorry jack-knifed.

The snow gates were closed on the A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul, and several motorists reported road problems in Inverurie and Kemnay.

Police have urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.