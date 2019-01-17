Woman charged after boy, 6, hit by car in Aberdeen
- 17 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged after a six-year-old boy was struck by a car that failed to stop following the incident outside a theatre in Aberdeen.
The child was reportedly hit by a small dark Audi on Skene Street, at the rear of His Majesty's Theatre in the city, at about 16:40 on Wednesday.
Police said the boy suffered minor injuries as a result.
They said a 21-year-old woman had been charged with failing to stop and report a collision.