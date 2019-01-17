Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck by a car on Skene Street

A woman has been charged after a six-year-old boy was struck by a car that failed to stop following the incident outside a theatre in Aberdeen.

The child was reportedly hit by a small dark Audi on Skene Street, at the rear of His Majesty's Theatre in the city, at about 16:40 on Wednesday.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries as a result.

They said a 21-year-old woman had been charged with failing to stop and report a collision.