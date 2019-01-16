Image copyright Getty/Police Scotland Image caption Jed Duncan absconded from custody outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has escaped from a prisoner transport van outside a Scottish court.

Police have launched an investigation after Jed Duncan, 23, absconded while under the control of security firm G4S at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They said the Mr Duncan escaped at about 11:40 and officers understood he then travelled to the Woodend area of the city.

They believe he was seen close to the city's Woodend Hospital, about three miles from the court, at about 12:40.

Ch Insp Neil McDonald said: "There is nothing to suggest there is a wider threat to the public however we would urge anyone who knows where Jed is to contact us immediately.

"Jed is described as 5ft 9in in height, slim build and is known to have been wearing a black beanie hat and dark clothing."

A G4S spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a prisoner absconded from a prisoner transport vehicle shortly after 12:00 on Queen Street, Aberdeen.

"We are working with the police to urgently bring the prisoner back into custody."