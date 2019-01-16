Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the teenage girl was attacked in the Byron Crescent area

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aberdeen.

Police said the girl was not seriously injured but left traumatised following the incident in the Byron Crescent area of the city on Monday afternoon.

The incident was said to have happened after the girl boarded a number 12 bus outside His Majesty's Theatre then got off at Provost Rust Drive.

Police said a 44-year-old man would appear in court on Thursday.

Det Insp David Howieson said: "I would like to once again thank those who assisted with this enquiry.

"I know that a number of people helped at the scene of the incident and again I would like to thank them for their actions."