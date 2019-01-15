Image copyright Shetland News Image caption Marine Scotland have escorted the Helen Mary (back, right), into shore near Lerwick Harbour

A German-registered fishing boat has been detained at sea by Marine Scotland on suspected fishery offences.

The Helen Mary - a factory trawler which can process its catch onboard - was fishing around 30 miles to the west of Shetland.

It has now been escorted into shore by the fishery protection ship Jura and has been lying to the south of Lerwick for most of the day.

It is believed the vessel will be taken into the harbour on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, 117m Helen Mary is registered to the port of Rostock and is owned by Oderbank Hochseefischerei GmbH.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We can confirm Marine Scotland is escorting a vessel into Lerwick for suspected fishery offences.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further as an investigation is ongoing."