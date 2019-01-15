Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was discovered in his cottage

A man accused of murdering a 67-year-old told police he had "no idea" who was responsible for his death, a trial has heard.

Brian McKandie was found dead in his home near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard he told police in a statement: "I have no idea who could be responsible for Brian McKandie's murder."

The fifth day of the trial heard about the statement which was made in October 2016.

The court heard Mr Sidebottom told police that on the night of the alleged murder - 11 March 2016 - he had gone to see his girlfriend in Aberdeen.

'Good relationship'

When he heard later that weekend about the death of Mr McKandie - who he had known all his life - he was "really taken aback".

He added: "Everyone was upset, and even more so when we heard it was a murder."

His mother Susan Sidebottom, 63, told the trial that her family had farmed in Rothienorman since 1988.

She said Mr McKandie would do repairs and car work.

She said: "Steven had a very good relationship with Mr McKandie and had known him since he was a baby."

Mrs Sidebottom said the death of Mr McKandie being treated as murder was "absolutely devastating news".

She said her son once borrowed about £2,000 from her in late 2015.

'Contingency money'

She told advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, that if Mr Sidebottom had that kind of money in March 2016 she presumed he had still had that previously loaned money.

Mrs Sidebottom said she kept a pot of "contingency money" at their farm.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC asked Mrs Sidebottom if her son could have borrowed more than £2,000 from the pot.

"He would not have taken £2,000, he would have taken more," she said. "It contains a minimum of £2,000."

Mr Sidebottom's father Robert Sidebottom, 66, said his son "wasn't frugal" with money.

Mr Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Wednesday.