Image copyright Laura Morrison Image caption Laura Morrison completed her epic charity drive at the weekend

A woman has driven 9,000 miles from Aberdeen to Cape Town in a Morris Minor in memory of her late father.

Laura Morrison set off in her father Neil's 1958 classic car last June and has since raised more than £18,000 for cancer research.

Mr Morrison had always wanted to make the six-month trip himself, but died from melanoma in 2016.

His daughter was escorted in the latter stages of her trip to the South African city by the local Morris Minor club.

Image copyright Morrison family Image caption Neil Morrison wanted to drive from Aberdeen to Cape Town

Image copyright Laura Morrison Image caption Ms Morrison enjoyed a well-earned drink after completing the mammoth journey

Laura, who was born in Aberdeen but now lives in New Zealand, had the car shipped over to Scotland for the start of the epic journey.

Announcing the completion at the weekend on social media, she simply posted a love heart emoji and said: "CAPE TOWN!"

She celebrated with a well-earned drink in the South African sunshine.

Nothing more significant

She earlier told the BBC Scotland news website: "We shared a love of this car.

"Unfortunately he never got to do this drive as he passed away from melanoma in 2016."

She camped along the way and occasionally travelled with company, all while listening to Neil's favourite tracks including Dire Straights and Status Quo.

She added: "I couldn't think of anything more significant than completing this journey in my dad's name."