Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A 58-year-old man has died after an early morning accident in Moray.

The pedestrian was hit by a van on the A96 at Bogton Road in Forres just after 07:15 on Monday.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and the man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Police later said the man had died.

The driver of the white and green Iveco van involved in the collision was not injured. The A96 was temporarily closed near Christie-Elite Nurseries.

Sgt Rob Warnock said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time.

"We have already spoken to a number of people in relation to this tragic incident however I would still urge anyone who either saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision or saw what happened to get in touch."