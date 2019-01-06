Image copyright Aberdeen Harbour Tours Image caption Up to five boats were destroyed in the blaze, which police have described as "suspicious"

Police have appealed for information following a blaze which destroyed several boats at a harbour in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called to Cove Bay shortly before 03:00 on Sunday after fire broke out at sheds in the Colsea Road area.

Up to five boats were destroyed in the incident, which police are treating as a case of wilful fire-raising.

One local fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, estimated the damage at tens of thousands of pounds.

Det Const Wilma Ritchie said: "We are investigating this incident, however I would also appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

"I would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw any vehicles leaving the harbour area or that were in the vicinity of Old Cove at that time."