Aberdeen City Council has won a court ruling throwing out a £8m claim against it over a solar energy scheme.

The local authority successfully argued that the action brought against it by Our Generation Ltd should be dismissed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The company, which operates roof-mounted solar panels systems, entered an agreement governing installation on council-owned buildings.

It later issued termination notices to pull out of the long-term agreements.

The company then raised a legal action seeking a ruling that it had validly terminated the agreements, and that the council was liable to pay the cost of removing equipment, and payment of more than £8m.

Dismissing the action at the Court of Session, Lady Wolffe ruled that the termination notice was invalid.