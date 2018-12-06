Two in court over £39,000 of drugs in Kemnay
- 6 December 2018
A man and a woman have appeared in court after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £39,000 were recovered in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said cannabis and cocaine was seized in the Alexander Crescent area of Kemnay on Wednesday.
Sherwin Brown, 27, and Tamara Murray, 32, both of of Inverurie, made no plea when they appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face drugs charges.
Mr Brown was remanded in custody and Ms Murray was released on bail.