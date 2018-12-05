Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption King coached football at a primary school in the north of Glasgow during the 1980s

A former Celtic Boys Club chairman has been convicted of sexually abusing four boys and a girl in the 1980s.

Gerald King, 66, was coaching football at a primary school in the north of Glasgow when he carried out the crimes.

King was convicted of five charges of using lewd and libidinous practises towards the five victims between August 1984 and April 1989.

The case comes just weeks after Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for abusing three boys.

After his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, King was told by sheriff Johanna Johnston QC: "You have been convicted of serious sexual offences against pupils when you were in a position of trust as a teacher and football coach."

One victim, now a 43-year-old man, told how King exposed himself to him when he was getting changed before a football game.

He told prosecutor Adele Macdonald: "I was really embarrassed and uncomfortable".

He told the jury: "I felt as though it was something I couldn't escape from. "

Indecent pictures

He was also found guilty of taking indecent pictures of children in February 1987.

King's victims were between nine and 13 years old at the time.

In evidence he admitted taking two pictures, one of four boys in a shower with no clothes on which was later printed in the school magazine with 'censored' over their private parts.

He also said he took a second picture of one of the boys with no clothes on, but claimed both were entirely innocent.

King had denied the charges.

Another victim, now 41, described King stripping off in front of him before a football game.

Miss Macdonald asked: "How did you feel when you were standing there and he was in front of you in the same room naked?"

He answered: "Embarrassed."

Deferred sentence

Sheriff Johnston deferred sentence until next year and continued King's bail.

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson will give defence mitigation then.

King had worked at Torbett's company, the Trophy Centre, but previously denied being close to him.

During his trial, Torbett named King as one of the coaches at the boys club.

Torbett was first put behind bars for two years in 1998 for abusing three former players.

Torbett was said to have been sacked from the club in 1974 when allegations surfaced against him, but was later welcomed back in 1980 until 1996.