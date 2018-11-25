Image copyright Stephen McKay/Geograph Image caption The community hopes to further develop tourism on Rousay

An island community has been awarded £260,000 to purchase more than 1,700 acres of peatland and pasture.

The money will allow residents on Rousay to develop visitor facilities on the Trumland estate and secure the site for a community-owned wind turbine.

The land includes archaeological remains and a site of special scientific interest.

The Scottish Land Fund grant is one of 10 across Scotland in the latest £1.6m allocation of money.

The Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust (REWDT) said the funding would allow it to employ a project officer and ranger.

REWDT chairman John Garson said they hoped in the longer term to promote tourism on the island which has only 216 residents.

'Environmental advantages'

He added: "The project will help promote Rousay as an attractive place to live and provide two employment opportunities.

"The follow-on stages of this project will also have significant environmental advantages, will encourage and make it easier for locals and tourists to visit the area, provide well-needed additional public toilets and have the possibility of aiding digital connectivity across our islands. We can't wait to get started."

