Image copyright Police Scotland

The search for a 16-year-old boy missing from Aberdeen since last weekend has been expanded.

Liam Smith is thought to have bought a ticket for Banchory after catching the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Searches on Friday are taking place between Banchory and Crathes, with kayak teams also searching the River Dee from Banchory to Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for bus passengers who may have seen Liam to come forward.

Image caption The route of the River Dee is being searched

Liam's mother Alix Smith has said the family is "clinging to the hope" that he is taking shelter somewhere.

In a statement issued through police, she added: "Not knowing where Liam is is just so painful for us and we just want to find him safe.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared the social media appeals, to those people who have phoned the police with potential sightings of Liam, and to the many comments and kind words that have been posted."

Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Liam was wearing Nike Air Max trainers when he was last seen

When last seen, Liam - who is about 6ft 4in tall - was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers. He had a camouflage backpack.