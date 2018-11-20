Image copyright Police Scotland

A 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Aberdeen since Saturday is now believed to have got off a bus in Banchory.

Liam Smith caught the 202 Stagecoach bus from Aberdeen on Saturday at 13:11.

It was initially thought he had got off the bus in Lumphanan, where searches have been carried out, but police are now satisfied that person was not him.

Liam's mother Alix Smith has spoken of the family's desperation for him to be found safe.

Ch Insp Martin Mackay said: "We are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward and we now would particularly ask people in the Banchory area to think back to Saturday and consider if they have seen Liam then or at any time since.

"We know that Liam bought a ticket for Raemoir Road, Banchory and would ask anyone who may have been in that area around 2.00pm to think back to that time as they may be able to assist us in establishing his current whereabouts."

'Shocked and devastated'

He added: "Naturally, Liam's family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

"I would also like to thank residents in Lumphanan for their support of our inquiries today and continue to urge anyone with information to let us know as soon as possible."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The teenager was seen getting off a Stagecoach bus in Lumphanan

Appealing for information about her son, Ms Smith said: "We are so worried about him and really anxious to find him and take him home.

"It has now been three days since we last saw Liam and we are completely shocked and devastated by his disappearance.

"If Liam sees this message I don't want him to be concerned about being in any trouble. I just want to find him."

She added: "I would ask that if anyone has heard from Liam since Saturday or they saw him on the bus he took, or where he went after he got off the bus please, please, please, phone the police and give them any information you have."

She also urged people to check their sheds and outbuildings.

"We are desperate to find him and we are becoming increasingly concerned as time goes on," she said.

Liam is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers. He is also thought to be carrying a camouflage North Face backpack.