Image caption One pedestrian was believed to have serious injuries

Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a being struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The Ford Fiesta, driven by an 82-year-old man, also hit two parked vehicles in Inverurie's Burn Lane shortly before 15:00.

Three woman, aged 76, 54 and 40, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The driver was also treated for minor injuries but released after treatment.

Sergeant Andrew Meikleham of Police Scotland urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

He added: "The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene but has now reopened and we pass on our thanks to road users and local people for their patience during this time."