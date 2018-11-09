Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Harry was found injured in Aberdeenshire

The first rescued grey seal pups of the season are being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

The seal, named Harry by staff at the charity, was found with several wounds and an infected flipper in Boddam, Aberdeenshire.

Another seal, who has been named Mad-Eye, was found on Dunnet Beach in Thurso.

The Scottish SPCA is looking after the pups at its National Wildlife Centre in Fishcross.

Anyone with seal pup concerns is asked to contact the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption 'Mad-Eye' was found at Thurso

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "If you spot a pup with a white coat on a public beach, please contact our animal helpline as chances are, it is in trouble and needs our attention.

"Grey seal pups which no longer have a white coat may still need our assistance if they are on a public beach and at risk, or have visible signs of injury, such as bleeding, crusty or damaged eyes, discharge from the nose, coughing or generally looking unwell.

"The public should contact our animal helpline and an operator will be able to assist.

"If the seal pup is not at risk and looks and acts healthy it should be left alone."