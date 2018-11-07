Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for mobile phone footage after a 19-year-old man was seriously assaulted at an Aberdeen bar.

The incident took place at the Prohibition bar on Langstane Place at about 01:30 on Monday 29 October.

The victim was left with serious facial injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

PC Grant Hardie said: "It is believed a number of men were involved in a disturbance between the bar and the dance floor at Prohibition."

He added: "The premises would have been busy at that time, with many people enjoying the build-up to Halloween.

"It is also understood that this incident may have been captured on mobile phone cameras. We would urge anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident to contact police."