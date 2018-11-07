IT links in Orkney to facilities including schools and care homes were lost after a fibre optic cable was damaged.

The cable in Junction Road, Kirkwall, was cut on Tuesday during work linked to the construction of a new hospital.

Orkney Islands Council said it was a "very serious incident", but that engineers worked overnight to put in temporary repairs.

Networks have now been restored at all facilities.

Hayley Green, the council's head of IT and Facilities, said the authority invoked a major emergency plan.