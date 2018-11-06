Concerns have been raised about the standard of care at an Aberdeen home for older people.

Inspectors found a lack of staff at the Banks O'Dee facility, and discovered some patients had urinated in a corridor.

The home, in the Tullos area of the city, cares for almost 60 people, including those with dementia.

The Care Inspectorate rated areas weak. Owners Four Seasons apologised for falling below expected standards.

Inspectors said staff morale was poor, and there were occasions where not enough workers were on duty.

'Priority to improve'

They also noted staff interaction with residents could lack warmth.

The owners have been told to make improvements.

Four Seasons said in a statement that most residents indicated they were happy with the service they received.

The statement said: "We take our responsibilities as a care provider very seriously and we are sorry that Banks O'Dee has fallen below the standards that we expect all of our homes to provide.

"Since the inspection, which took place in September, we have made it a priority to improve the service and our residents' day to day experience.

"We have been working in close liaison with the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeen City Council to keep them informed of the progress that is being made."