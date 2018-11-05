Image copyright Heather Gray Image caption Heather Gray caught this scene in Unst in the very north of the Shetland Islands

A vibrant display of the aurora borealis was visible over Shetland on Sunday night.

Images of the spectacle - known in Shetland as the "Mirrie Dancers" - have been shared widely on social media.

Image copyright Martin Ramsay Image caption Martin Ramsay's snap from Ollaberry would not look out of place in an episode of Doctor Who

Image copyright Kev Bryant Image caption Kev Bryant witnessed the Northern Lights above this cottage in Brettabister

Image copyright Steve Birrell Image caption This image of the Mirrie Dancers, captured by Steve Birrell at Dunrossness is almost otherworldly.

Image copyright Ali Farquhar Image caption Ali Farquhar snapped the lights on the way back from Sullom Voe

Image copyright Darren Close Image caption Darren Close saw the Northern Lights at Jarlshof, a prehistoric and Norse settlement

Image copyright Steve Birrell Image caption The lights as seen over Shetland Croft Museum

All images are subject to copyright