A call has been made for the contractors of the new Aberdeen bypass to be brought before a parliamentary committee to answer questions about delays to the project.

The £745m 28-mile (45km) bypass was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said last week there was still no definitive date for the opening.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has contacted the rural economy and connectivity committee.

He has written to committee convenor Edward Mountain, asking if the contractors can be brought before the committee to answer questions about delays, and also about contract issues which are preventing the opening of the completed Craibstone to Stonehaven stretch.

It was due to open in the spring but was put back to autumn.

Technical issues

However, there have been delays with the construction of the bridge over the River Don.

Transport Scotland said in a statement: "While there are technical issues to be resolved, this should not prevent the opening of sections of the road which are ready, and we have been pursuing a variation in the contract with Aberdeen Roads Ltd to allow this to happen.

"The contractor must stop its deliberations on this and open the road as soon as possible, so the benefits can be felt by north east motorists and communities."

The first main bypass part - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June.

And the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland.

Preparatory work on the Aberdeen bypass began in August 2014, and construction work began in February 2015.