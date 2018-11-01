NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Orkney postbox destroyed by firework

  • 1 November 2018
Destroyed postbox Image copyright Lee Robson
Image caption The Royal Mail said replacing the destroyed postbox may take some time

The Royal Mail has called in police to investigate after a post box in Orkney was "destroyed by fireworks".

The box is at a junction on Sandwick Road near Dounby, known locally as Maggie Garson's corner.

A spokesperson said customers were being asked to use other postboxes until a new box could be installed.

She added that that might take "some time".

Image copyright Lee Robson
Image caption Charred letters can be seen inside the postbox

