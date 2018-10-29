Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Garvock was described as well respected and loved

A man who died after a recovery truck toppled over on a road in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Robert Garvock, 68, from the Longside area, was fatally injured during a vehicle recovery operation early on Saturday on the B999 near Pitmedden .

Relatives of Mr Garvock said he was loved by his family and well-respected by colleagues.

The truck was being used to recover a vehicle which had gone off the road. An investigation is being carried out.