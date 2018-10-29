A flight from Shetland was diverted after the plane's windscreen started to crack midflight.

Monday afternoon's Loganair flight from Sumburgh to Glasgow instead landed in Aberdeen after the pilot noticed cracks appearing in the window's outer shell.

The Saab 340 aircraft landed safely, and passengers were taken on to Glasgow in a different plane.

Loganair said the flight made a precautionary diversion after the crew detected the issue.