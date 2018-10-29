Image copyright PA

The midwives unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital which was closed due to staff shortages has reopened after delays.

NHS Grampian announced in May the unit would be temporarily moved to the labour ward for about three months.

Then in August it was announced the co-location could continue until the end of September. That was then later predicted to be the end of October.

Newly-graduated midwives started at the hospital this month, which meant more experienced staff could be moved.

It comes as Aberdeen Maternity Hospital faces increasing pressure.

Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin have been downgraded due to staff shortages, so women with medium to high-risk pregnancies are now being transferred to Aberdeen and Inverness to give birth.

In February last year, the Aberdeen midwife unit reopened two months behind schedule after being affected by similar staff shortages.