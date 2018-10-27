NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies during vehicle recovery on B999 in Aberdeenshire

  • 27 October 2018

A man has died while trying to recover a vehicle on a minor road in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on the B999 near Udny Station, near Pitmedden, in the early hours of Saturday.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services and investigators attended.

The man's next of kin have been informed. Police are liaising with the health and safety executive.

