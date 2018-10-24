Police motorcycle in lorry crash in Aberdeen
- 24 October 2018
A police motorcycle has been involved in a collision with a lorry in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at the Haudagain roundabout at about 11:40.
The emergency services were called to the scene.
There has not yet been any word on the extent of any injuries.