NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police motorcycle in lorry crash in Aberdeen

  • 24 October 2018
Haudagain crash scene

A police motorcycle has been involved in a collision with a lorry in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the Haudagain roundabout at about 11:40.

The emergency services were called to the scene.

There has not yet been any word on the extent of any injuries.