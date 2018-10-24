Image copyright Martyn Gorman

The 16th Century Aberdeenshire castle thought to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula is to keep its listed status.

The Irish author is widely believed to have been influenced by Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay.

In April, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the spectacular cliff top setting and special architectural and historic interest led to the listing.

The owners challenged the decision, but a Scottish government reporter dismissed the appeal.

As the name suggests, New Slains Castle has been redeveloped but is a ruin.

Parts of the building date back to the 16th Century.

The appeal was on the basis there was not enough historical interest to warrant the castle's protected status.

However, the Scottish government reporter said although New Slains Castle has no roof, floors or interior, the clifftop setting and historical associations made an important contribution to its status.