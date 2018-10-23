Man jailed for seven years after Aberdeen knife attack
- 23 October 2018
A man has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of assault to the danger of life in Aberdeen.
Anthony Higgins, 34, carried out the knife attack in Shiprow in September last year.
He was found guilty of the attack which left victim Darren Carr with a collapsed lung.
At the High Court in Aberdeen, judge Lord Uist said the assault had a "profound impact" on Mr Carr, and such violence could not be tolerated.