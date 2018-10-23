A second man has appeared in court charged in connection with alleged robberies at two bookmakers in Aberdeen.

The incidents took place at Coral in Foresterhill Road and at William Hill in Summerhill Court last week.

Anthony Jackson, 38, of Liverpool, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault by threats and robbery, and assault and robbery.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

On Monday, Kevin Bruce, 36, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault by threats and robbery, and assault and robbery. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.