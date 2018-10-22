Image copyright Google

A 38-year-old woman who died following a crash near the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Casey Rodger, from Balmedie, died after her black Volkswagen Golf crashed on the A90 at the entrance to the resort in Menie.

The accident happened at about 15:00 on Saturday and resulted in the road being closed for several hours.

Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence said: "My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle involved travelling on the road prior to the incident to contact police."