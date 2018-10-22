Aberdeen Royal Infirmary porters tested for tuberculosis
- 22 October 2018
Porters at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are being given screening for tuberculosis (TB) after one of the team was diagnosed with the respiratory disease.
Tests have also been offered to those living in the same houses as the porters.
However, NHS Grampian said there was usually a low risk of the infection being passed on to others.
Following a risk assessment it has been decided no patients need to be tested for TB.