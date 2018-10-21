Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on the B994 between Kintore and Kemnay

A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured after his scooter and a car were in collision.

The crash was on the B994 Kintore to Kemnay road near Upper Cottown in Aberdeenshire at about 17:40 on Saturday.

His black Honda motor scooter and a black Seat Leon car hit each other. The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.

The man remains in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is under way and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself and who has not already come forward to get in touch.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries I appeal to them to come forward."