A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged robberies at two bookmakers in Aberdeen.

The incidents were at Coral in Foresterhill Road on Monday and at William Hill in Summerhill Court on Wednesday.

Police have thanked the local communities for their patience during the investigation.

They said that the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Sgt Mike Reynolds said: "I would like to thank both communities where these incidents took place for your patience while inquiries have been carried out.

"These inquiries are ongoing."