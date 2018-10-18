BSE confirmed in farm in Aberdeenshire
- 18 October 2018
A case of BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Aberdeenshire.
Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the news had seen a response plan activated, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the unnamed farm.
Investigations are under way to identify the origin of the disease.
Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: "I would urge any farmer who has concerns to immediately seek veterinary advice."