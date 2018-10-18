NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

BSE confirmed in farm in Aberdeenshire

  • 18 October 2018
Breaking News

A case of BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the news had seen a response plan activated, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the unnamed farm.

Investigations are under way to identify the origin of the disease.

Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: "I would urge any farmer who has concerns to immediately seek veterinary advice."

More on this story