A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a fisherman off Shetland has been adjourned after hearing conflicting versions of how he fell overboard.

Scott Rennie, 34, from Newton Stewart, died after falling from the Ballantrae-registered King Challenger west of Scalloway in 2016.

Paul Jones, 38, told the hearing his friend had been knocked overboard by a dredge bar.

However, that conflicted with a statement he had given to police

Mr Jones was giving evidence via video link from Dumfries at the second day of the inquiry at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The ex-fisherman said his good friend had been knocked overboard by the bar when it "flipped over" due to the motion of the sea.

In shock

He said it had struck Mr Rennie on the right hip.

The evidence was in conflict with a statement he had given to the police on the day of the accident that was read out by procurator fiscal Rosie Cook.

However, Mr Jones said that he had been in shock when he gave the statement, which was just after he learned his friend had died.

The hearing was previously told by crewman Iain Bell - who had been operating the port side gear winches - that Mr Rennie had tumbled overboard with no contact from the gear that was in the process of being mended.

The inquiry, in Lerwick, has been adjourned.