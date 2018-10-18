Image copyright North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust Image caption The fire engine became operational in 1956 and served for 30 years

A turntable ladder fire engine which began service in the 1950s has been found a home in Aberdeenshire after an appeal to help it survive the winter months.

The appliance started life with the North Eastern Fire Brigade, then Grampian Fire Brigade, before being decommissioned in the 1980s.

It moved from home to home, but urgently needed a new base.

A suitable spare bay at Alford Fire Station has now been offered.

The North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service came forward after an appeal on the BBC Scotland news website on Monday.

The 15-tonne Dennis appliance is about 30ft (9m) long, including the ladder protruding at the front, about 11ft (3.3m) high, and the space also needed to be about 10ft (3m) wide to allow the doors to open.

'Positive response'

The North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust's Maurice Dodd said: "We had a very positive response to the article.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has a spare bay in Alford Fire Station over winter.

"Aberdeenshire Council is also offering space in Inverurie as we have other large appliances."

Image copyright North East Scottish Fire Heritage Trust Image caption The fire engine was painted in wartime colours during VE Day celebrations

Mr Dodd, who was with the fire service for 44 years, added: "We had offers from as far afield as Paddington Fire Station in London, as well as Fort Augustus in the Highlands, and businesses in Aberdeen.

"But we are pleased that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are willing to help us out. It's looking good. And it has raised our profile too."

After serving in Aberdeen, the appliance had initially found a home at the transport museum in Alford.

It has latterly been at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's North Anderson Drive site in Aberdeen, but space is now at a premium and there is only room for the heritage trust's two oldest vehicles.

The engine - which has a ladder capable of extending to 100ft (30m) - takes part in many fundraising events around the country. The last of the season was in Inverurie on Saturday.