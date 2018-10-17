Image copyright PA

Police in Orkney have warned about the dangers of online and telephone fraud after revealing islanders have had an estimated £350,000 stolen in 2018.

Officers announced the six-figure total in a bid to raise awareness of the issue, and help people protect themselves from the scammers.

They often pretend to be from a reputable organisation such as a bank.

PC Simon Hay said: "The unscrupulous individuals who commit crimes like this are well practiced and convincing".

'Warning signs'

The preventions and interventions officer said of the fraudsters: "They are capable of persuading people into doing things they never thought they would if they get a chance.

"We want people to be on their guard and to be aware of the warning signs.

"It is a well-known tactic for scammers to pretend to be representing a reputable organisation such as your bank, the HMRC or others.

"While these people can appear very convincing, these organisations would never cold-call and you should never agree to any financial transaction or give out personal financial details over the phone or email."

Image copyright Orkney Police Image caption Police want to prevent scammers looking for a pot of gold in Orkney

PC Hay added: "It is healthy to be sceptical of anyone who calls claiming to be from your bank, a business or another agency.

"A genuine caller will understand and not put pressure on you to do anything.

"Always double-check numbers you are given to call back and ideally only return a call on a number you've sourced yourself on a different phone line."

Last year, people in Orkney were warned to be aware of a scam which saw insurance policies set up for people with no connection to the islands.