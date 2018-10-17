Orkney islanders 'lose £350,000 via online and phone crime in 2018'
Police in Orkney have warned about the dangers of online and telephone fraud after revealing islanders have had an estimated £350,000 stolen in 2018.
Officers announced the six-figure total in a bid to raise awareness of the issue, and help people protect themselves from the scammers.
They often pretend to be from a reputable organisation such as a bank.
PC Simon Hay said: "The unscrupulous individuals who commit crimes like this are well practiced and convincing".
'Warning signs'
The preventions and interventions officer said of the fraudsters: "They are capable of persuading people into doing things they never thought they would if they get a chance.
"We want people to be on their guard and to be aware of the warning signs.
"It is a well-known tactic for scammers to pretend to be representing a reputable organisation such as your bank, the HMRC or others.
"While these people can appear very convincing, these organisations would never cold-call and you should never agree to any financial transaction or give out personal financial details over the phone or email."
PC Hay added: "It is healthy to be sceptical of anyone who calls claiming to be from your bank, a business or another agency.
"A genuine caller will understand and not put pressure on you to do anything.
"Always double-check numbers you are given to call back and ideally only return a call on a number you've sourced yourself on a different phone line."
Last year, people in Orkney were warned to be aware of a scam which saw insurance policies set up for people with no connection to the islands.