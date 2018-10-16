Mother missing with two-week-old son traced
16 October 2018
A mother who went missing with her two-week-old son in Aberdeenshire has been found.
Olivia Nalwanga, 29, and her son Zeus had been last seen in the Banchory Devenick area on Saturday, sparking a police appeal for information.
They have now been traced safe and well in London.
Police Scotland said: "Thank you to all those who provided information and shared our earlier appeals."