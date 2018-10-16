Two people who robbed a bookmakers in Aberdeen are being sought by police.

The incident happened at Coral on Foresterhill Road at about 18:45 on Monday.

The robbers, who had their faces masked, escaped with what was described as a small amount of money. No-one was injured but police said staff were left shaken.

The first person was described as male, about 6ft 3in tall, and of large build. The second person was 5ft 6in tall.