Image copyright NESCol

A council plan to have sculptures in a refurbished Aberdeen city centre street has been hit by safety fears.

The £3.2m partial pedestrianisation of Broad Street means the area is now closed to cars, but can still be used by cyclists as well as buses.

Students at North East Scotland College were commissioned to design the sculpture pieces for the area.

However Aberdeen City Council said the carriageways had now been deemed an unsuitable venue on safety grounds.

'Brilliant work'

The local authority said in a statement: "Following risk assessments of the sculptures, they are not suitable to be used within the carriageways.

"Engagement between the council, North East Scotland College and Sustrans (cycling charity) will take place to identify suitable locations for the totems within the scheme."

North East Scotland College principal Liz McIntyre said: "NESCol is currently working with Aberdeen City Council and Sustrans to find suitable locations for the sculptures

"We hope to ensure that the brilliant work of our Art and Design and Fabrication and Welding students can still be showcased in the city centre."