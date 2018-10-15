Thirty jobs to go at oil services firm in Portlethen
An oil and gas services firm is cutting about 30 jobs in Aberdeenshire, it has been announced.
Aker Solutions said the affected posts were primarily based in Portlethen.
The company said in a statement: "Aker Solutions last week informed employees of an intent to cease local fabrication services."
Aker said the proposal was likely to result in a redundancy process affecting about 30 employees.