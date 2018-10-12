Camilla at Crathie school during Princess Eugenie royal wedding
Camilla, Duchess of Rothesay, visited a small Scottish school while Prince Charles attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
The Duchess of Cornwall's arrival at Crathie Primary in Aberdeenshire was delayed by a tree on the road due to high winds.
She was given a tour of the school - which has nine pupils - before visiting a new games pavilion in nearby Braemar.
Princess Eugenie married her partner in Windsor Castle.
It is understood that Friday's school invitation was a long-standing one.
After apologising for her late arrival, she told her guides, 11-year-old Logan Beedie and Zara Jones, 10: "It's nice and blowy outside, isn't it?"