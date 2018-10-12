Image copyright PA

Camilla, Duchess of Rothesay, visited a small Scottish school while Prince Charles attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The Duchess of Cornwall's arrival at Crathie Primary in Aberdeenshire was delayed by a tree on the road due to high winds.

She was given a tour of the school - which has nine pupils - before visiting a new games pavilion in nearby Braemar.

Princess Eugenie married her partner in Windsor Castle.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie married on Friday

It is understood that Friday's school invitation was a long-standing one.

After apologising for her late arrival, she told her guides, 11-year-old Logan Beedie and Zara Jones, 10: "It's nice and blowy outside, isn't it?"