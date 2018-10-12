Police have appealed for information after cats were shot with suspected shotgun pellets.

A family cat was found injured near Tillyfourie and Monymusk earlier this month.

An x-ray revealed it had numerous pellets in its body, however Police Scotland said it was expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

A similar incident was reported to police at the end of August with an injured cat in Leylodge area.

PC Ellen Long said of the latest incident said: "This is the second such incident reported to us in the last few months and so is concerning that domestic animals are being unnecessarily injured.

"I would also ask authorised firearms holders to be vigilant when out shooting to, where possible, ensure domestic animals are not injured as a result of legitimate practices."