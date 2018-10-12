Image caption The village - featuring fairground rides - moved next to Marischal College

Aberdeen's Christmas Village will have more of a local flavour this year, organisers have said.

The event will be held in a larger area on Broad Street, Upperkirkgate and the quadrangle at Marischal College.

It comes after the 2017 event was moved to Broad Street from Union Terrace, where it began in 2015.

Adrian Watson, of Aberdeen Inspired which runs the event with the council, said local businesses, music acts and choirs would feature more.

Visitor numbers to last year's village dropped from about half a million in 2016 to 400,000.