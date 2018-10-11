A former project manager in the oil industry caught dealing cocaine after his flat sprung a leak has been ordered to hand over £46,000 of crime profits.

Martin Wallace, 49, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in December.

After a water leak from his flat dripped into the property below, police called in found cocaine with a maximum street value of £182,000.

The Crown brought a proceeds of crime action against him, and a settlement was reached.

Lady Scott, at the High Court in Edinburgh, said a confiscation order would be made for £46,074 and Wallace was given six months to pay.

He had admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at a flat in Aberdeen's Bedford Road.